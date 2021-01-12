Advertisement

Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits

(Augusta National Golf Club)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fred Ridley, chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, announced Tuesday that the club intends to allow a limited number of patrons at the 85th Masters tournament.

Scheduled for April 5-11, the iconic event that’s the keystone for the local economy will be conducted with health and safety standards similar to those instituted for last year’s tournament, according to the club.

The 2020 Masters was delayed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It included no patrons, but with safety protocols in place at this year’s event, efforts are being made to include a limited number of patrons, provided it can be done safely.

Masters 2020: South Carolina's Dustin Johnson secures first Masters victory

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said in a statement.

“As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved,” Ridley said. “While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

In addition, Ridley announced that the club intends to conduct the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals as scheduled. Both of these competitions also intend to host a small number of patrons.

Augusta National is in the process of communicating with all ticket holders of record, and refunds will be issued to those patrons not selected to attend.

Earlier, the Masters delayed the ticketing process for Patron Series Badges, a process that normally begins on Jan. 1.

But with that date just a couple of days away, the Masters announced the ticketing delay on its website and in an email to badge holders, citing concerns about the continuing pandemic.

