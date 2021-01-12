Advertisement

Health districts inundated as Georgia expands vaccine access

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s plan to expand access to a coronavirus vaccine to people over 65 is getting off to a rocky start.

The websites of at least two public health districts crashed Monday, and other districts reporting overwhelming demand for appointments.

The state was already struggling with its vaccine rollout before the latest woes.

MORE | COVID-19 vaccine: When will I be able to get vaccinated in the Two-State?

Coastal Health District Director Lawton Davis said he understood people were frustrated, but health departments were stretched thin.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday he wasn’t happy with the state’s progress in administering the vaccine, and officials had to “keep moving the needle.”

The state has now opened up vaccine access to law enforcement, firefighters and first responders in addition to people over 65.

