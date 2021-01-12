Advertisement

Hawks move target date to host fans to Jan. 26

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Hawks are targeting Jan. 26 to allow a limited number of ticketed fans to attend games at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have only permitted a smattering of family and friends since the start of the NBA season.

The team initially hoped fans could return for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day game on Jan. 18. Now, with Georgia and the nation experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, that has been pushed back to at least the Jan. 26 game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hawks will reopen to fans at 10% capacity, limiting attendance to about 1,700 per game. That will be gradually increased through the rest of the season if conditions improve with the coronavirus pandemic.

