Georgia freshman guard Johnson declared eligible by NCAA

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia freshman guard K.D. Johnson, who was the top-rated prospect in coach Tom Crean’s 2020 class, has been declared eligible by the NCAA.

Johnson sat out the Bulldogs’ first 10 games while awaiting clearance from the NCAA. That word finally was delivered Monday.

Johnson will be a potentially important addition to Crean’s roster and is expected to be available when the Bulldogs play Auburn on Wednesday night. Georgia (7-3) has lost its first three Southeastern Conference games.

Johnson played three seasons at Southwest DeKalb High School near Atlanta before averaging 26.2 points and 7.4 assists at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia.

