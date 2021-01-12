Emmert: NCAA still expecting to get pay issue done in ’21

(AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert says he is disappointed with the delay in moving ahead with proposals surrounding athletes’ ability to make money and to transfer to another school without having to sit out a year of competition.

He says he remains committed to getting those things done in 2021. Votes on the two issues were postponed this week.

The Justice Department has rasied concerns about potential anti-trust violations. Emmert also says diversity, health and safety and rules enforcement remain key issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.