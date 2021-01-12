Advertisement

Emmert: NCAA still expecting to get pay issue done in ’21

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate...
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on intercollegiate athlete compensation on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Power Five conferences spent $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money. At the hearing in February, NCAA President Mark Emmert said Congress needs to put “guardrails” on athletes' ability to earn money, in part to protect against potential recruiting abuses and endorsement money being used as a pay-for-play scheme. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert says he is disappointed with the delay in moving ahead with proposals surrounding athletes’ ability to make money and to transfer to another school without having to sit out a year of competition.

He says he remains committed to getting those things done in 2021. Votes on the two issues were postponed this week.

The Justice Department has rasied concerns about potential anti-trust violations. Emmert also says diversity, health and safety and rules enforcement remain key issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Ryan White
Family, community members say goodbye to Edgefield County teen killed in crash
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution

Latest News

Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
Beamer off to bumpy start as South Carolina’s football coach
Sony Open in Hawaii
Another week in paradise for the PGA Tour in Hawaii
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
Alabama’s Nick Saban already working on chasing title No. 8
Crowd gathers to celebrate Alabama's National College Football Championship win.
Alabama fans celebrate, ignore pandemic precautions