Dominion Energy puts S.C. rate increase on hold for at least 6 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to delay its request to raise electric rates in South Carolina for six months because of economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia-based utility asked regulators to approve a 7.7% rate hike it said was needed to pay for improvements to the system in the state it bought from SCANA Corp. in 2019.

The increase would collect an extra $178 million a year from Dominion’s 750,000 South Carolina customers.

The South Carolina Public Service Commission was holding hearings this month to consider the rate increase.

The Office of Regulatory Staff, a state watchdog organization, asked Dominion to put the rate increase on hold.

