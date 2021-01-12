Advertisement

Dominion Energy puts S.C. rate increase on hold for at least 6 months

Photo courtesy: TruNorth Federal Credit Union
Photo courtesy: TruNorth Federal Credit Union (WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to delay its request to raise electric rates in South Carolina for six months because of economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia-based utility asked regulators to approve a 7.7% rate hike it said was needed to pay for improvements to the system in the state it bought from SCANA Corp. in 2019.

The increase would collect an extra $178 million a year from Dominion’s 750,000 South Carolina customers.

The South Carolina Public Service Commission was holding hearings this month to consider the rate increase.

The Office of Regulatory Staff, a state watchdog organization, asked Dominion to put the rate increase on hold.

MORE | Extension of pandemic jobless aid kicks in for South Carolina

