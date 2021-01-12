Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the day should be dry as clouds begin to decrease.. Highs will be seasonal in the mid to low 50s across the region. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight and Wednesday morning with low temperatures dropping to the mid and low 30s. Patchy fog is possible early Wednesday morning, mainly for areas along the Savannah River and near Clarks Hill Lake. Winds will be light and variable overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday is expected to be dry, but skies aren’t expected to be completely sunny. A few clouds will likely hang around during the day and highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s across the CSRA. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with morning lows in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Skies are expected to be sunny during the day Thursday as high pressure sits over the region.

Another weak front looks to head our way later this week between Friday and Saturday. A few showers look possible with this frontal passage, but totals look to be less than 0.50″, so not expecting a washout. The weekend currently looks dry with fairly seasonal temperatures. Highs both Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 50s mostly sunny skies both afternoons. We will keep you updated during the week.

