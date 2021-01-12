Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly cloudy skies this evening will turn partly cloudy overnight into Wednesday morning with low temperatures dropping to the mid 30s. Patchy fog is possible early Wednesday morning, mainly for low lying areas along the Savannah River and near Clarks Hill Lake. Winds will be light out of the west overnight into Wednesday.

Areas that are low lying or near a body of water have the most likely chance of seeing fog early Wednesday morning. (WRDW)

Wednesday is expected to be dry, but skies will stay partly cloudy. Highs will be highly dependent on how much cloud cover we see during the day. If skies are more clear than cloudy then expect highs in the upper 50s, possibly even low 60s. If more clouds than sun last throughout the day then highs will likely stay in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with morning lows in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. Skies are expected to be sunny during the day Thursday as high pressure sits over the region. Finally seeing above average highs and blue bird skies again! Unfortunately, it will not last long with our next system moving in late Friday.

Friday morning lows are expected to be in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies expected Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph. Another weak front looks to head our way late Friday into Friday night. A few showers look possible with this frontal passage, but totals look to be less than 0.50″, so not expecting a washout. Rain chances are currently highest after sunset Friday.

The good news is that the weekend currently looks dry with plenty of sun. Highs both Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies both afternoons.

