Cowboys pick ex-Atlanta coach Quinn as defensive coordinator

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are set to hire former Atlanta coach Dan Quinn to become their defensive coordinator.

Quinn is taking over a unit that was among the worst in franchise history after building his reputation on defense in Seattle. The 50-year-old replaces Mike Nolan, who was fired after the Cowboys gave up the most points in franchise history in his only season.

Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start by the Falcons. Quinn was Seattle’s defensive coordinator in consecutive trips to the Super Bowl before Atlanta hired him.

