Georgia, South Carolina ranked among slowest states on COVID-19 vaccine

By Jessica Savage
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia and South Carolina are among the slowest states in the nation when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine into people’s arms.

Georgia ranks only higher than Arkansas, and South Carolina is the 5th slowest state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker.

The Peach State has administered just 18.5 percent of the 770,625 vaccines its received. Another way to look at the numbers is the rate at which it’s administered. Georgia is dead last when it comes to the rate of putting shots into arms: 1,346 vaccines per 100,000 people, according to the CDC data.

Only Arkansas is slower with 16 percent; although the rate is slightly better than Georgia with 1,355 per 100,000 people.

South Carolina has administered 25 percent of its 311,950 vaccines. The rate is 1,535 per 100,000, according to the CDC.

The entity that ranks the highest is the Bureau of Prisons with 87 percent of its 16,050 vaccines having been administered. The state that ranks the highest is North Dakota with 73 percent.

