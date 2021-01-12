Augusta commissioners to discuss possible split of court district

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners called a special meeting today to discuss the future of the Augusta Judicial Court Circuit.

Columbia County wants to create its own court system by separating from the Augusta Circuit. Officials say it would save them about $1 million a year.

The Augusta Judicial Circuit currently covers Richmond, Columbia and Burke counties.

The meeting will start at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

