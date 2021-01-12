Another week in paradise for the PGA Tour in Hawaii

(AP) - The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for a second week with the Sony Open. And for the second straight week, it’s the only major tour with a tournament.

That changes next week when the European Tour, LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions begin their new year or new season.

The Sony Open features 32 of the 42 players who were on Maui last week for the Tournament of Champions, but it’s missing the biggest stars like Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau. The highest-ranked player is PGA champion Collin Morikawa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.