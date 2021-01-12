Advertisement

Another week in paradise for the PGA Tour in Hawaii

Sony Open in Hawaii
Sony Open in Hawaii(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for a second week with the Sony Open. And for the second straight week, it’s the only major tour with a tournament.

That changes next week when the European Tour, LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions begin their new year or new season.

The Sony Open features 32 of the 42 players who were on Maui last week for the Tournament of Champions, but it’s missing the biggest stars like Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau. The highest-ranked player is PGA champion Collin Morikawa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Ryan White
Family, community members say goodbye to Edgefield County teen killed in crash
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution

Latest News

Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
Beamer off to bumpy start as South Carolina’s football coach
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate...
Emmert: NCAA still expecting to get pay issue done in ’21
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
Alabama’s Nick Saban already working on chasing title No. 8
Crowd gathers to celebrate Alabama's National College Football Championship win.
Alabama fans celebrate, ignore pandemic precautions