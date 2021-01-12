Alabama’s Nick Saban already working on chasing title No. 8

(AP) - Nick Saban wasn’t ready to contemplate his legacy moments after his record seventh national champion “because you’re always looking forward.”

It was time to start chasing No. 8. The Crimson Tide completed a 13-0 season with a 52-24 win over Ohio State Monday night in the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

For Saban, the celebration didn’t last very long. The 69-year-old coach with seven national titles says: “The to-do list started after the game.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.