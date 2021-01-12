Advertisement

Alabama’s Nick Saban already working on chasing title No. 8

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year, extending its record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nick Saban wasn’t ready to contemplate his legacy moments after his record seventh national champion “because you’re always looking forward.”

It was time to start chasing No. 8. The Crimson Tide completed a 13-0 season with a 52-24 win over Ohio State Monday night in the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

For Saban, the celebration didn’t last very long. The 69-year-old coach with seven national titles says: “The to-do list started after the game.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Ryan White
Family, community members say goodbye to Edgefield County teen killed in crash
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution

Latest News

Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
Beamer off to bumpy start as South Carolina’s football coach
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate...
Emmert: NCAA still expecting to get pay issue done in ’21
Sony Open in Hawaii
Another week in paradise for the PGA Tour in Hawaii
Crowd gathers to celebrate Alabama's National College Football Championship win.
Alabama fans celebrate, ignore pandemic precautions