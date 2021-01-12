Alabama takes title as Fields, OSU struggle

MIAMI (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama is the national champion in college football for the sixth time in 12 seasons after DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris led an explosive offensive performance in a 52-24 rout of No. 3 Ohio State.

The Heisman Trophy-winning Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half as the Crimson Tide bolted out to a 35-17 lead.

Jones threw for a CFP championship-record 464 yards and five touchdowns, while Harris accounted for 158 total yards and three TDs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.