Alabama takes title as Fields, OSU struggle
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama is the national champion in college football for the sixth time in 12 seasons after DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris led an explosive offensive performance in a 52-24 rout of No. 3 Ohio State.
The Heisman Trophy-winning Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half as the Crimson Tide bolted out to a 35-17 lead.
Jones threw for a CFP championship-record 464 yards and five touchdowns, while Harris accounted for 158 total yards and three TDs.
