Alabama takes title as Fields, OSU struggle

Players celebrate with Alabama head coach Nick Saban after their win against Ohio State in an...
Players celebrate with Alabama head coach Nick Saban after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.(Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama is the national champion in college football for the sixth time in 12 seasons after DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris led an explosive offensive performance in a 52-24 rout of No. 3 Ohio State.

The Heisman Trophy-winning Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half as the Crimson Tide bolted out to a 35-17 lead.

Jones threw for a CFP championship-record 464 yards and five touchdowns, while Harris accounted for 158 total yards and three TDs.

