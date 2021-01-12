Advertisement

Alabama fans celebrate, ignore pandemic precautions

Crowd gathers to celebrate Alabama's National College Football Championship win.
Crowd gathers to celebrate Alabama's National College Football Championship win.(Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of excited football fans ignored pandemic precautions and partied in streets around the University of Alabama after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State for the national championship.

City officials had urged people to watch the game at home and celebrate privately to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. But students and others poured out of jam-packed bars near campus as time expired in Miami.

The massive crowd that resulted was recorded by traffic cameras and images posted on social media. Many of the fans screaming and cheering in the middle of the street didn’t take basic precautions like wearing face masks.

