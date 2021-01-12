Advertisement

Aiken set to reannex Generations Park north of city

This the the plan for Aiken's Generations Park.
This the the plan for Aiken's Generations Park.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council on Monday moved forward on annexing the more than 100-acre Generations Park off U.S. 1 north of the city.

Formerly known as Northside Park, it had had been within the city limits until it was deannexed a couple of years ago to avoid a legal battle.

“My, this seems like deja vu,” Mayor Rick Osbon quipped when the matter came before the council Monday night.

Much of the park has been developed for recreation, with facilities that include “extreme” playground equipment, green space, a picnic area, restrooms, a trail and an amphitheater.

Future plans would allow 6 acres to be used for commercial purposes.

The state had objected to how the park had been brought into the city before — using an annexed strip of land along a state-maintained roadway to link it to the rest of the city.

This time, the city instead will use an annexed 10-foot-wide parcel.

The council voted unanimously Monday to try the new approach. A second vote will be needed to make the decision final.

The Aiken Planning Commission had unanimously supported the proposal in December and sent it to the council.

