Advertisement

Thomas apologizes for homophobic slur at Kapalua

Justin Thomas leads (-5) after one round at the U.S. Open
Justin Thomas leads (-5) after one round at the U.S. Open(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas is apologizing for uttering a homophobic slur after missing a short putt in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas says it was inexcusable and apologized. He says he was embarrassed and promised to do better. He is likely to be fined, although the PGA Tour does not disclosed conduct penalties. A year ago, Scott Piercy lost two endorsements for sharing a homophobic meme poking fun at former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is opening gay.

Patrick Reed also had to apologize for a homophobic slur in Shanghai after missing a putt in 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?
Dominique Sherard Bush
Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting
Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Latest News

PGA Tour logo. (AP)
English wins Kapalua in playoff for 1st victory in 7 years
North Carolina State coach Wes Moore talks to an official during the first half of the team's...
No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles past Louisville guard Jazmine Jones (23) and forward...
No. 2 Louisville women wait out late delay, beat Clemson
Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
New South Carolina coach Beamer hires coordinators
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks for room against the Dallas Mavericks defense...
LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double