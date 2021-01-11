Teacher group urges S.C. schools to move fully virtual amid COVID-19 surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher advocacy group is now urging South Carolina schools to remain fully virtual amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

SC for Ed posted the letter to social media Sunday afternoon, citing a high spread of the virus across the state in the past two weeks based on data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The group also notes that some counties in the Upstate have seen some of the highest numbers of daily cases in the country.

“Yet despite these numbers, and the increasing alarm of some hospitals in the state as they run out of capacity, many school districts chose to place their teachers and students in harms’ way,” the letter wrote. “Clearly choosing misinformation over safety. It is reprehensible to sacrifice the health of teachers by fostering an incorrect narrative of ‘learning loss’ in the midst of a global pandemic.”

SC for Ed is also urging districts to “follow the scientific data of spread” by remaining virtual until numbers go down to those recommended by state and federal health officials.

The letter also asks Gov. Henry McMaster and state leadership to “prioritize the health and safety of our citizens by organizing a clear pathway for vaccination, mandating mask-wearing and supporting virtual learning.”

You can read SC for Ed’s full letter below:

Please consider taking action in order to keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/5BtfhsI21L — SCforED (@SCforEd) January 10, 2021

