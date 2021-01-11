Advertisement

Teacher group urges S.C. schools to move fully virtual amid COVID-19 surge

By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher advocacy group is now urging South Carolina schools to remain fully virtual amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

SC for Ed posted the letter to social media Sunday afternoon, citing a high spread of the virus across the state in the past two weeks based on data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The group also notes that some counties in the Upstate have seen some of the highest numbers of daily cases in the country.

MORE | MedNow, virtual care to help ease strain of COVID-19 patient surge

“Yet despite these numbers, and the increasing alarm of some hospitals in the state as they run out of capacity, many school districts chose to place their teachers and students in harms’ way,” the letter wrote. “Clearly choosing misinformation over safety. It is reprehensible to sacrifice the health of teachers by fostering an incorrect narrative of ‘learning loss’ in the midst of a global pandemic.”

SC for Ed is also urging districts to “follow the scientific data of spread” by remaining virtual until numbers go down to those recommended by state and federal health officials.

The letter also asks Gov. Henry McMaster and state leadership to “prioritize the health and safety of our citizens by organizing a clear pathway for vaccination, mandating mask-wearing and supporting virtual learning.”

You can read SC for Ed’s full letter below:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?
Dominique Sherard Bush
Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting
Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Latest News

A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Georgia cemetery visitor discovers body of slain teenager
COVID
Numbers tell story of COVID-19 spike in 2-state region and across U.S.
Georgia man gives Waffle House server a $1,000 tip
YMCA
Family YMCA packs and delivers food to local kids
School updates: More students move online; more teachers call for it