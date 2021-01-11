Slain man was suspect in Aiken 12-year-old’s shooting death

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man shot dead in Warrenville was the final at-large suspect in the slaying of an Aiken boy in October just days after he turned 12.

Edward “Junior” F. McKenzie Jr. was shot inside his home in the 1000 block of Wyman Street . The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the residence for shots being fired at 3:58 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Among the three people charged in the slaying and being sought by authorities was Demetrius Williams, 31.

Williams was shot dead Friday in the 600 block of Legion Road. Investigators were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Friday after 911 callers reported shots fired in the area and that one person was injured. Upon arrival, deputies found Williams conscious and with two gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered aid and took Williams to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Authorities said two males were seen running from the scene toward St. Johns Place. One of those suspects was identified by authorities as 28-year-old Dominique Sherard Bush, of Aiken. Investigators say Bush was wanted on suspicion of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and should be considered armed and dangerous. He later turned himself into authorities on Jan. 11.

After McKenzie was killed, authorities took out warrants for Williams and Hykeem Hampton, 25. Three others, Erica Smith and Tashia Limehouse and Lynn Oakman were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Williams was the only one still at-large.

Investigators have said McKenzie and another child were not the intended targets.

