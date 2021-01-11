S.C. COVID-19 vaccination expands this week to anyone age 70 and older

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Wednesday, any South Carolina resident age 70 or older can begin scheduling an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination.

They can do so regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions.

More than 67 percent of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those 70 and older.

There are an estimated 627,800 South Carolinians age 70 or older, with many already receiving their vaccine through other Phase 1a eligibility.

What to know

Vaccine can only be administered by appointment – you can’t walk into a health care facility and ask for vaccine.

Residents will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at their appointment that confirms their age and, therefore, their eligibility.

Individuals eligible to receive vaccine can schedule an appointment at https://gis.dhec.sc.gov/gisportal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1d4fb0a725414918afc6bebb239227f8 or call 855-472-3432.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two shots separated by 21 days. The Moderna vaccine requires two shots separated by 28 days. You need to receive both shots of the same product; vaccine brands are not interchangeable.

Both shots are needed for complete protection against COVID-19. After both shots, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 94-95 percent effective in preventing disease.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

