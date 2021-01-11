Richmond County schools prepare for learn-at-home transition this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, Richmond County schools are beginning open houses to get students ready for learning at home.

All face-to-face students are set to temporarily switch to learn at home instruction starting Thursday.

Based on the current data and advice from health officials, the school system has made some changes for students returning from holiday break — starting with virtual students, who will begin instruction Tuesday.

Ahead of all face-to-face students beginning learn-at-home instruction, schools will coordinate time for the students to pick up things like textbooks and resources as well as register and complete orientation at the open house starting today through the Wednesday.

Teachers will support student learning during the learn-at-home period. Additional resources to support learning and instruction include tutoring, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots and digital learning supports. Wi-Fi neighborhood access points will operate with an expanded schedule daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. To find the nearest location and instructions for connecting, visit https://www.rcboe.org/LearnatHome.

Students will be considered present for the entirety of the learn-at-home period as long as all assignments are completed.

Meals will be available for school pickup or bus delivery. Parents can pick meals up from the nearest school kitchen every Tuesday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For families needing bus delivery of meals, the nearest meal stop can be found at https://www.rcboe.org/LearnatHome or by calling 706-796-4777.

For Richmond County elementary school students, the planned date to resume face-to-face instruction is Jan. 25.

Students in K-8 schools, middle schools and high schools will resume face-to-face instruction on Jan. 26.

