Advertisement

Why a social media ban doesn’t violate your First Amendment rights

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Social media sites have sparked questions after a variety of sites have banned President Donald Trump from their platforms, indefinitely.

“There’s no violation at all,” constitutional law and First Amendment expert David Hudson said.

Hudson says social media sites had every right to ban President Donald Trump from their sites.

“The First Amendment in the constitution applies only to government entities,” Hudson said. “These social media companies are privately owned companies. And the First Amendment has absolutely no application to what they decide to allow to be printed or published.”

According to Twitter, the site banned President Trump, stating he violated their policy by inciting violence during the U.S. Capitol raid.

So what does that mean for us? Hudson says public figure or not, they can ban you, too.

“If somebody who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan wanted to publish right-wing statements on Facebook or Twitter, they could exclude that person if the person promoted insurrections gatherings to riot or whatever,” Hudson said.

Just like social media sites, private businesses, like Amazon selling radical group merchandise, can for the most part do as they choose to.

“The government has enacted a series of laws that there are some types of discrimination that are illegal,” Hudson said.

For example, race and sexual preference discrimination are illegal for any business, but what about discrimination on the basis of political affiliation?

“Simply to limit admittance to people who are on one side of the political spectrum or another, so far that has never been hailed to be a civil rights violation,” Hudson said.

Still, it appears true that Freedom of Speech does not come without the risk of some consequences.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Coroner identifies man shot dead by Aiken County deputies
Demetrius Williams
Slain man was suspect in Aiken 12-year-old’s shooting death
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution
William Redd
Man sought for questioning after 65-year-old’s ‘suspicious’ death in Augusta

Latest News

This the the plan for Aiken's Generations Park.
Aiken set to reannex Generations Park north of city
Ryan White died Monday at an Augusta hospital of injuries suffered in Saturday night’s crash...
Edgefield Teen Dies
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children
Here’s how older South Carolinians can schedule COVID-19 shots