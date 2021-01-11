No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20, including 10 in the third quarter to put No. 5 South Carolina ahead to stay as the Gamecocks rallied for a 75-70 victory over No. 10 Kentucky.

The Gamecocks trailed 41-32 at halftime and 54-46 late in the third before closing the quarter with an 11-2 run, including five by Boston. She and Henderson then added four points each during an 12-2 spurt to open the fourth that helped withstand Kentucky’s late rally.

Rhyne Howard had 32 points for Kentucky.

