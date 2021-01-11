Advertisement

No. 2 Louisville women wait out late delay, beat Clemson

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles past Louisville guard Jazmine Jones (23) and forward...
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles past Louisville guard Jazmine Jones (23) and forward Bionca Dunham (33) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 17 points and No. 2 Louisville, after waiting out a late delay caused by COVID-19 protocols, beat Clemson 70-45.

The game was supposed to begin at noon. But less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Louisville announced the start had been pushed back two hours. A subsequent Atlantic Coast Conference statement attributed the delay to a player undergoing further testing. Louisville began the game with just seven players available, with regular starters Olivia Cochran and Elizabeth Balogun not among them.

They came out during the first quarter and the Cardinals eventually had 11 of its 12 players ready. Louisville improved to 10-0 this season. Clemson is 8-4.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?
Dominique Sherard Bush
Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting
Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Latest News

PGA Tour logo. (AP)
English wins Kapalua in playoff for 1st victory in 7 years
North Carolina State coach Wes Moore talks to an official during the first half of the team's...
No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70
Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
New South Carolina coach Beamer hires coordinators
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks for room against the Dallas Mavericks defense...
LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double