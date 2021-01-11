No. 2 Louisville women wait out late delay, beat Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 17 points and No. 2 Louisville, after waiting out a late delay caused by COVID-19 protocols, beat Clemson 70-45.

The game was supposed to begin at noon. But less than 90 minutes before the scheduled tip-off, Louisville announced the start had been pushed back two hours. A subsequent Atlantic Coast Conference statement attributed the delay to a player undergoing further testing. Louisville began the game with just seven players available, with regular starters Olivia Cochran and Elizabeth Balogun not among them.

They came out during the first quarter and the Cardinals eventually had 11 of its 12 players ready. Louisville improved to 10-0 this season. Clemson is 8-4.

