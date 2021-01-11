Advertisement

New South Carolina coach Beamer hires coordinators

Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s new football coach Shane Beamer has hired NFL assistant Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator and Western Kentucky’s Clayton White as defensive coordinator.

Beamer also brought on Luke Day as the program’s strength and conditioning coach. Beamer announced the hires on Sunday. Satterfield spent last season as an assistant offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers under Matt Rhule. Satterfield was also on Rhule’s staff at Baylor the two years before that. White has spent the past four seasons as Western Kentucky’s defensive coordinator.

Day served as strength coach for Marshall this past season.

