LaMelo Ball becomes youngest NBA player with triple-double

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 for their third straight win.

The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double. The third overall pick in the NBA draft, Ball was 9 of 13 from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth consecutive loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to reach that plateau coming off the bench. Terry Rozier had 23 points to lead the Hornets.

Cam Reddish scored 21 points and De’Andre Hunter had 20 for the Hawks.

