How local friends, families stick together in divided times

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Between the Senate election in Georgia and the riot at the U.S. Capitol, we’ve just had a polarizing week in politics.

From the workplace to the dinner table, it can be a taboo topic.

We spoke to some people in our area about navigating relations with friends and family when you don’t share political beliefs.

Take friends Jake Weiser and Justin Cohen, who’ve found a little harmony.

“I think there’s a bit emphasis on politics right now, but I really think politics is just a small part of who a person is. So just, most the time, it doesn’t really come up in conversation because we’re just friends really,” Weiser said.

They’re on different sides of the fence when it comes to politics, but they say they’d never let it get in the way of their friendship.

They do talk about things that are going on. And they say it’s helped them see things from new viewpoints.

“Definitely some of my views have shifted the other way,” Cohen said. “So it’s good to have those conversations and you’ll be surprised what you learn and what you really believe.”

Others tell us picking different candidates shouldn’t mean you should pick different friends.

“This is my sphere of influence, but then, yes, this other person has access to something that I didn’t even know about,” local resident Amy Blevens said.

Some with family members in the opposite party tell us what they try to keep in mind.

“You are family forever. These politicians are in office for four to eight years. Don’t let a four- to eight-year job ruin a forever family or lifetime friendship,” Titania Jordan said.

