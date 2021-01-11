Advertisement

Food bank will hold its first Georgia mobile market of 2021

Golden Harvest food drive
Golden Harvest food drive(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold its first mobile market of 2021 for Georgia residents on Thursday.

The market will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at Macedonia Church of Grovetown, 304 Un Court in Grovetown.

Georgia residents are asked to bring a photo ID and empty the trunk of their vehicle to make it easier for volunteers to place boxes of food inside.

View more information on the event here.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

