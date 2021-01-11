Family says Ga. Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Friends and relatives say a Georgia woman killed in Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol was a recovering drug addict who wanted to become a sobriety counselor.
But she also believed that President Donald Trump won the November election, and she’d begun following a dark conspiracy theory that has circulated online.
Thirty-four-year-old Rosanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, was one of three people who died of medical emergencies during a siege Wednesday by Trump loyalists that came as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
A fourth person was fatally shot by police and an officer was also killed.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.