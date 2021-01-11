Advertisement

Family says Ga. Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy

Other segments of the video show rioters throwing items at officers trying to maintain a barricade. They also indicate many in the crowd had collapsible batons that they used to beat police.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Friends and relatives say a Georgia woman killed in Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol was a recovering drug addict who wanted to become a sobriety counselor.

But she also believed that President Donald Trump won the November election, and she’d begun following a dark conspiracy theory that has circulated online.

Thirty-four-year-old Rosanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, was one of three people who died of medical emergencies during a siege Wednesday by Trump loyalists that came as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

A fourth person was fatally shot by police and an officer was also killed.

