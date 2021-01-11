Advertisement

Falcons continue coach search, interview Titans’ OC Smith

Courtesy: CNN
Courtesy: CNN(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Jan. 11, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching job.

The Falcons say they held a virtual interview with Smith. Smith also interviewed for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy. The 38-year-old Smith has been served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator.

The Titans finished this season tied for second in total yards. The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. It was Tennessee’s fewest points of the season.

The loss makes Smith available for in-person interviews with teams.

