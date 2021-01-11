Advertisement

English wins Kapalua in playoff for 1st victory in 7 years

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Harris English went more than seven years without winning on the PGA Tour, and he didn’t mind going one extra hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.

English missed a 10-foot eagle putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole at Kapalua for a 4-under 69 to force a playoff with Joaquin Niemann, and he ended it on the 18th with a 6-foot birdie. Niemann, who closed with a 64, pulled his approach enough to tumble down the steep, shaggy hill.

His full swing from thick grass got him to the fringe, but he missed the birdie putt.

