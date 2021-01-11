Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Rain chances return today through Tuesday morning.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The commute to work looks to be dry with cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid to lower 30s . Another rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA this afternoon into Tuesday AM. Scattered shower activity will be possible starting around midday, but pick up by the evening. No severe weather or flood risks are expected with this system. Highs today are expected to be in the low to mid 50s.

Showers are expected to linger into the first half of Tuesday as the system moves towards the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday. Rain total are expected to be under a quarter of an inch.

Looking sunny and above average in terms of high temperatures by midweek. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the lower 60s. Morning lows look to remain chilly in the 30s all week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?
Dominique Sherard Bush
Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting
Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Latest News

Scattered showers developing Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Sunday Forecast
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Anthony's 6 PM Weather Update: 1/9/21
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Anthony's 6 PM Weather Update: 1/9/21
Anthony's 6 PM Weather Update: 1/9/21