Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The commute to work looks to be dry with cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid to lower 30s . Another rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA this afternoon into Tuesday AM. Scattered shower activity will be possible starting around midday, but pick up by the evening. No severe weather or flood risks are expected with this system. Highs today are expected to be in the low to mid 50s.

Showers are expected to linger into the first half of Tuesday as the system moves towards the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday. Rain total are expected to be under a quarter of an inch.

Looking sunny and above average in terms of high temperatures by midweek. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the lower 60s. Morning lows look to remain chilly in the 30s all week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.