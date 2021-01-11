CSRA drivers, watch out for these road projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some traffic situations for local drivers to watch out for:

Expect some delays this week on Deans Bridge Road near the Augusta landfill. Crews are working on a nearly $3 million southbound bridge replacement at South Prong Creek about four miles out from Hephzibah. Inside lanes will be closed while crews prepare a traffic detour. That section of Deans Bridge Road will be down to two lanes instead of four for several months.

There will be a temporary lane closure with shift on Wrightsboro Road between John Deere Parkway and Kingston Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday in Columbia County. Only one lane will be open, and flaggers will be in place.