Advertisement

Carson Palmer, Bob Stoops lead college Hall of Fame class

Clemson's C.J. Spiller cuts upfield on a rush during the second quarter against South Carolina...
Clemson's C.J. Spiller cuts upfield on a rush during the second quarter against South Carolina State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2008, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)(Richard Shiro | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.

The National Football Foundation announced the class that will be inducted in December. Joining Palmer and Stoops will be running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State and Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction to the Altanta-based hall along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Coroner identifies man shot dead by Aiken County deputies
Demetrius Williams
Slain man was suspect in Aiken 12-year-old’s shooting death
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution
William Redd
Man sought for questioning after 65-year-old’s ‘suspicious’ death in Augusta

Latest News

Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
Hawks move target date to host fans to Jan. 26
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
Belichick won’t get Presidential Medal of Freedom after all
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys pick ex-Atlanta coach Quinn as defensive coordinator
Georgia freshman guard Johnson declared eligible by NCAA