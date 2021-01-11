Advertisement

AU Health feels huge strain as patients flood its COVID-19 units

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain incredibly high, it’s obviously putting a huge strain on our hospitals.

“Think of this like a fire. A fire just doesn’t go out on its own until it’s really consumed all of the fuel,” AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule said.

There’s more fuel every day, as cases climb in numbers and hospitalizations following suit. Coule says their ICU capacity is outmatched.

MORE | COVID-19 vaccine: When will I be able to get vaccinated in the Two-State?

“We are now at the point of converting spaces not normally used for ICU care to ICUs,” he said.

So, their normal space for endoscopies is being converted to a new ICU. There are now more than four COVID-19 units across the hospital.

“What we continue to see is large numbers of COVID-19 patients presenting to the emergency department and requiring admission to the hospital,” Coule said.

Gold Cross EMS says there have been times over the past few weeks when they try to drop off a patient that our hospitals are full.

“Now, we are treating pretty much every single call as a potential COVID-19 patient,” said Steven Vincent, vice president of the ambulance service.

He also says some of their paramedics are stationed in hospitals.

“They’ll watch the patients on a stretcher just while we are waiting on a bed to open,” Vincent said.

And as cases continue to surge, they’re trying new ways to take care of patients and keep them out of our hospitals.

When you call 911, we are able to do a telemedicine visit with a physician on scene. Or we can also take you to an urgent care facility,” Vincent said.

AU is also using their monoclonal antibody therapy center to keep patients out of the hospital. They’re treating their max of nine patients a day and plan to double that capacity with a new location soon.

Still, hospitals continue to see large gatherings and hardly any caution.

“If activities like that continue without mitigation strategies in place, we will most certainly see these cases continue to climb,” Coule said.

MORE | How local ambulance crews are coping with COVID-19 surge

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan White played baseball for Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield.
Hearts ache in Edgefield County after wreck claims 16-year-old athlete
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Coroner identifies man shot dead by Aiken County deputies
Demetrius Williams
Slain man was suspect in Aiken 12-year-old’s shooting death
I-TEAM: Policy in two high-profile Richmond County cases violates U.S. Constitution
I-TEAM: Judge rules Richmond County Sheriff’s Office policy violates Constitution
William Redd
Man sought for questioning after 65-year-old’s ‘suspicious’ death in Augusta

Latest News

This the the plan for Aiken's Generations Park.
Aiken set to reannex Generations Park north of city
Ryan White died Monday at an Augusta hospital of injuries suffered in Saturday night’s crash...
Edgefield Teen Dies
Masters to allow patrons in 2021 — with limits
A member of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team looks on as people walk by outside of the...
After FBI warning, Georgia and S.C. state capitols brace for armed protests
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children
Here’s how older South Carolinians can schedule COVID-19 shots