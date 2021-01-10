65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating what it’s calling a “suspicious death” after a man was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center.

The office of Coroner Mark Bowen said Southstar EMS transported 65-year-old Franklin Jones from the Budgetel Hotel on Gordon Highway to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Jones was assaulted at another location before being found unresponsive at the hotel.

His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

