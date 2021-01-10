Advertisement

65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating what it’s calling a “suspicious death” after a man was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center.

The office of Coroner Mark Bowen said Southstar EMS transported 65-year-old Franklin Jones from the Budgetel Hotel on Gordon Highway to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Jones was assaulted at another location before being found unresponsive at the hotel.

His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

MORE | Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?
Dominique Sherard Bush
Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting
Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Latest News

A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Georgia cemetery visitor discovers body of slain teenager
COVID
Numbers tell story of COVID-19 spike in 2-state region and across U.S.
Georgia man gives Waffle House server a $1,000 tip
YMCA
Family YMCA packs and delivers food to local kids
School updates: More students move online; more teachers call for it