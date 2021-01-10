Advertisement

Pope’s doctor dies from COVID-19 complications

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pope Francis’ personal doctor has died of complications from COVID-19, according to the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.

The announcement came Saturday.

Fabrizio Soccorsi, 78, was reportedly hospitalized in Rome on Dec. 26 for a previous health issue.

Pope Francis first tapped Soccorsi to be his personal doctor in 2015.

It’s not clear when he was last in contact with the pope.

The pontiff has said the Vatican will begin COVID-19 vaccinations next week, and that he will be in line to receive the shot.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?
Dominique Sherard Bush
Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting
Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Georgia cemetery visitor discovers body of slain teenager
Patric Ferguson, 29, left, is accused of kidnapping and killing a man while on duty. His...
Memphis officer charged in man’s abduction, killing
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests
Memphis officer accused of killing man while on duty