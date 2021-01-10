Local families and friends bridge the political divide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s felt like a polarizing week from the senate election to the storming of the Capitol. Politics can feel like a taboo topic from the workplace to the dinner table, but many people in the CSRA tell us they don’t let political views impact their relationships.

“I think there’s a lot of emphasis on politics right now, but I really think politics is just a small part of who a person is. So just-- most of the time it doesn’t really come up in conversation because we’re just friends really,” said resident Jake Weiser about his friend and roommate Justin Cohen. Both say they are on different sides of the political spectrum, supporting different candidates.

They say regardless of their differences in political views, they’ve never let politics come between them. They say the differences have actually helped them in the long run.

“Definitely some of my views have shifted the other way. So it’s good to have those conversations and you’ll be surprised what you learn and what you really believe,” said Cohen.

Other residents, like Amy Blevins, tell us she agrees. She says she and her neighbor have remained close despite their own ideas on politics.

“This is my sphere of influence. But then, yes, this other person has access to something that I didn’t even know about,” said Blevins.

One family member of CSRA residents tells us she voted differently than other members of her family and has advice for people who might think about burning bridges.

“You are family forever. These politicians are in office for 4-8 years. Don’t let a 4-8 year job ruin a forever family or lifetime friendship,” said Titania Jordan.

