Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County Dispatch confirms a helicopter is being flown in to assist in an accident that occurred on Egghouse Road. That is off Woodyard Road

Dispatch confirms the initial call for the crash came in at 11:06 p.m. Saturday.

They were unable to confirm how many cars were involved in the accident, or how many people were injured.

Check back for updates.

