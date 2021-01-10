Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 10:20 p.m.: Investigators reported Kaiden was found safe.

9:26 p.m.: The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

They say Kaiden St. James Green was last seen between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 5003 Wrightsboro Road.

Green is a white male, 5′05, 130lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow Tommy Hilfiger shirt, and flip lops.

If anyone knows his whereabouts or has any information please contact The Grovetown Department Of Public Safety at (706) 863-1212.

