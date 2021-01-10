Georgia launches COVID-19 vaccine locator tool

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched an online tool to locate COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state.

The locator can be accessed through the Georgia DPH website, or by clicking here.

The tool allows users to search by county for a vaccine provider in their community, and provides location information for the provider.

The online locator does not allow users to schedule appointments, which is necessary for most vaccine locations. Many providers are still vaccinating their own staffs and patients and are not open to the public for vaccination yet.

Effective Monday, Georgia will be in phase 1A+ of vaccine administration. That phase includes: health care workers (physicians, nurses, EMS personnel, laboratory technicians, environmental services, etc.); residents and staff of long-term care facilities; adults age 65 and older and their caregivers, as applicable; and law enforcement, firefighters, 911 dispatchers and first responders.

“As both Pfizer and Moderna are able to ramp up production of vaccine in the coming weeks, supply should better meet demand for each phase of allocation and administration,” said a representative from DPH. “Until that time, providers and the public are urged to be patient as we work together to get vaccine distributed in the most efficient and equitable way possible.”

The department continues to urge all Georgians, including those who have already been vaccinated, to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash their hands frequently.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.