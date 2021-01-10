Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today looks dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will be light and variable during the day. Cloud cover will increase tonight heading into Monday morning with overnight low temperatures in the 30s.

Another rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Scattered shower activity will be possible before midday on Monday. No severe weather or flood risks are expected with this system. Highs tomorrow are expected to be below average in the low 50s with some middle 50s possible as well. Clouds will continue to build in during the day and giving way to showers tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. Showers are expected to linger into the first half of Tuesday as the system moves towards the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday. Rain total are expected to be under a quarter of an inch.

Scattered showers expected for your Monday with rain chances sticking around through Tuesday morning. (WRDW)

Looking sunny and above average in terms of high temperatures by midweek. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the lower 60s. Morning lows look to remain chilly in the 30s all week.

A beautiful outlook once we get past Tuesday morning. (WRDW)

