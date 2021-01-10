Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s and low 30s across much of the region as clouds thin out by tomorrow morning. There will be a slight breeze this evening before winds calm by morning. During this time temperatures may feel a degree or two colder than the actual temperature.

Sunday looks dry with generally sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be light and variable during the day. Clouds look to develop Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Another rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA Monday afternoon into Tuesday. No severe weather or flood risks are expected with this system. Highs on Monday are expected to be close to normal in the mid 50s with clouds continuing to building in during the day and giving way to showers Monday afternoon into Monday night. Showers are expected to linger into the first half of Tuesday as the system moves towards the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain total are expected to be under a quarter of an inch.

Looking sunny and fairly seasonal by midweek with highs on Wednesday in the upper 50s and closer to 60 by Thursday. Morning lows look to remain chilly in the 30s all next week.

Forecasted morning temperatures over the next 5 days. (WRDW)

