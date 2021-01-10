Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started this morning with chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 20s from Augusta northward and upper 20s to low 30s south of Augusta.

Chilly temperatures this morning across the CSRA. (WRDW)

As we continue through the rest of the afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies but we will notice building cloud cover through this evening and into tomorrow. Your Monday morning commute to work looks to be dry with cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid to lower 30s .

Cloudy conditions to start the day with scattered showers developing in the afternoon. (WRDW)

Another rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Scattered shower activity will be possible starting around midday but picking up by the evening. No severe weather or flood risks are expected with this system. Highs tomorrow are expected to be below average in the low 50s with some middle 50s possible as well. Clouds will continue to build in during the day and giving way to showers tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. Showers are expected to linger into the first half of Tuesday as the system moves towards the coast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday. Rain total are expected to be under a quarter of an inch.

Scattered showers developing Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. (WRDW)

Looking sunny and above average in terms of high temperatures by midweek. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the lower 60s. Morning lows look to remain chilly in the 30s all week.

