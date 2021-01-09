Advertisement

Three vehicle collision in Orangeburg County kills one

car crash
car crash(wcax)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three vehicle collision that killed one on I-95 South in Orangeburg County.

Last night, All three vehicles were traveling South on I-95 when a 2018 Dodge Charger struck the back of a 2011 Toyota SUV. The Toyota SUV went off the road, hitting the cable barrier.

The 2018 Dodge Charger then struck a 2014 Chevy SUV. The 2018 Dodge Charger then overturned, ejected, and killed the driver.

This accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff
Key takeaways from Ga. Democrats’ showing in Senate runoffs
Tyrone Dupree was fatally shot on Jan. 8, 2021, at Rivers Edge Apartments in North Augusta.
Victim identified after North Augusta fatal shooting
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Capitol chaos
Georgia woman died during siege of U.S. Capitol
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
With Loeffler concession, attention shifts to Ossoff-Perdue battle for Senate seat

Latest News

Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines in 2-state region
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Offices are...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Warrenville shooting death
Urgent care facilities facing surge
MedNow, virtual care to help ease strain of COVID-19 patient surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge
Urgent care facilities facing surge