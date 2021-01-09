Three vehicle collision in Orangeburg County kills one
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three vehicle collision that killed one on I-95 South in Orangeburg County.
Last night, All three vehicles were traveling South on I-95 when a 2018 Dodge Charger struck the back of a 2011 Toyota SUV. The Toyota SUV went off the road, hitting the cable barrier.
The 2018 Dodge Charger then struck a 2014 Chevy SUV. The 2018 Dodge Charger then overturned, ejected, and killed the driver.
This accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
