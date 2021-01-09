Advertisement

Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting

Dominique Sherard Bush
Dominique Sherard Bush(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S,C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for 28-year-old Dominique Sherard Bush, of Aiken, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in the 600 block of Legion Road.

Investigators say Bush is wanted on suspicion of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Friday after 911 callers reported shots fired in the area and that one person was injured.

Upon arrival, deputies found 31-year-old Demetrius Williams conscious, and with two gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered aid and took Williams to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Witness said two black males were running away from the scene toward St. Johns Place.

Anyone with information about Bush’s or the other suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

MORE | 65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter called in to Edgefield County crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
65-year-old dies at Augusta hospital after assault
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
What should you do if you still haven’t gotten a stimulus check?
Grovetown DPS is searching for 13-year-old Kaiden St. James Green.
UPDATE: Missing 13 year old found safe

Latest News

A Tennessee woman and a child died after the woman jumped off an interstate bridge.
Georgia cemetery visitor discovers body of slain teenager
COVID
Numbers tell story of COVID-19 spike in 2-state region and across U.S.
Georgia man gives Waffle House server a $1,000 tip
YMCA
Family YMCA packs and delivers food to local kids
School updates: More students move online; more teachers call for it