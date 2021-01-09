Suspect, victim identified in Warrenville fatal shooting

WARRENVILLE, S,C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for 28-year-old Dominique Sherard Bush, of Aiken, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in the 600 block of Legion Road.

Investigators say Bush is wanted on suspicion of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Friday after 911 callers reported shots fired in the area and that one person was injured.

Upon arrival, deputies found 31-year-old Demetrius Williams conscious, and with two gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered aid and took Williams to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Witness said two black males were running away from the scene toward St. Johns Place.

Anyone with information about Bush’s or the other suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

