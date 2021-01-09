NCAA preparing to delay vote on athlete compensation rules

MIAMI (AP) — The NCAA is preparing to delay a potential landmark vote on legislation that would permit college athletes to be compensated for their fame for the first time after receiving a warning from the Department of Justice about potential antitrust violations.

NCAA President Mark Emmert on Saturday emailed a letter to Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ’s antitrust division. The letter was obtained by The Associated Press. In the letter, Emmert said was strongly recommending delaying votes on new name, image and likeness rules by two key NCAA legislative bodies that had been scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.