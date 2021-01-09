Miami hires Travaris Robinson as defensive backs coach

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami native Travaris Robinson is coming home. Robinson has been hired as the new defensive backs coach at Miami, the first move in what is expected to be a flurry of hires on that side of the football by the Hurricanes in the coming days.

Robinson played at Auburn and spent the last decade in the SEC, coaching at Florida, Auburn and most recently South Carolina as defensive coordinator for five seasons. He wasn’t retained by the Gamecocks when they hired Shane Beamer as their new head coach last month.

The Hurricanes were 67th in total defense and 51st in scoring defense out of 127 teams at the FBS level nationally this season.

