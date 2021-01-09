Advertisement

Jets interview Panthers OC Joe Brady for head coaching job

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers(WITN Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy.

Brady is the fourth known candidate to meet remotely with the Jets after they fired Adam Gase last Sunday after two seasons. New York has also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The Jets are also expected to speak to Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus in the next few days as the team’s list of candidates grows.

The 31-year-old Brady completed his first season as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

