I-TEAM Update: Owners indicted two years after pool construction scheme

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A grand jury has indicted the husband and wife at the center of our I-TEAM investigation into unfinished pools.

Our I-Team first exposed a pattern of possible criminal activity back in the summer of 2018.

Now two years later, things just got a lot more serious for Bruce and Heather Alford of Georgia-Lina Pools.

Numerous people filed reports with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, claiming the Alfords took their money to build pools, but left them unfinished or not started.

After bonding out of arrests in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Aiken, and Putnam counties, a source close to the investigation says that might be difficult this time so they could be looking at a lot of time behind bars.

The Alfords are looking at facing 27 felony counts of theft each.

In terms of the judicial system, cases like these were mostly handled in civil court. Multiple families, also claiming to be victims told us back in 2018 that they were led to believe their cases were civil.

This criminal indictment could set a precedent when it comes to bad contractors and bad business.

